The Gallaghers aren't going anywhere.

Showtime has renewed Shameless for a 10th season, which will be without leading lady Emmy Rossum, but everyone else in the ensemble will be returning -- including Cameron Monaghan, who announced last October he was departing the series, it was announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

In addition to Monaghan's surprise return, William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Emma Kenney and Christian Isaiah will be back for season 10. Filming on the season begins this year.

“The Gallaghers are a force of nature, and they are coming back," Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, said. “Shameless, with its ever-growing fan base, is like no other show on television. We are thrilled it will live on with its unique blend of love and larceny on Showtime."



“All of us on Shameless are delighted that we get to tell more wonderful Gallagher stories -- and thankful to Showtime for their continued support," Shameless executive producer John Wells said. "We can’t wait to get back to work with this extraordinary cast.”

Monaghan's return is a shocking development to be sure, who revealed that his Oct. 14 episode would be his final one.

"All good things come to an end. An old cliche, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends," Monaghan wrote at the time. "The next episode will be my last."

The actor, who also stars on Fox's Batman prequel series, Gotham, revealed that his decision to leave had been long in the works.

"I have known since [2017], but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character," Monaghan explained. "This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him."

"Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We’ll meet again?" he concluded his post, leaving the door open for a potential return. Seems Ian's return is far sooner than anyone expected.

Rossum revealed in September that she would be saying goodbye as Fiona Gallagher after the end of the current ninth season.

"I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told," she wrote at the time. "I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block."

Shameless airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

