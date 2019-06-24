One famous fan is definitely hoping Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga find love -- wherever they can.



ET caught up with Shangela at The Variety and Mercedes-Benz Power of Pride event in New York City on Monday where he was asked to weigh in on the Hollywood stars that just about everyone is shipping these days now that both are single.



“Look, A Star Is Born at the root is a passionate love story and these two people deserve love,” Shangela proclaimed, who appeared in the film. ”So, wherever they find it, I’m like, ‘Hallelujah, ya’ll better get it!”



In terms of working with the pair, who have been lauded for their on-screen romance, Shangela says the set was an inviting place where creatives truly felt at home.



“First of all, everyone on that set felt like family, to be very honest,” he gushed. “I mean, I shot all of my scenes probably in a total of four days but they were so phenomenal in creating this amazing, inclusive, nurturing environment that they were all like, ‘Alright, we’re here to work and let’s do this’ but we could have never imagined how big it would be.”



He also says that Cooper and Gaga’s committed performances drove him and the rest of the cast to push themselves to deliver their very best as well.



“The both of them are really great actors, so when you see them on screen, they have this kinetic energy where you’re just like ‘I live for them. I live for their love.’ But they’re professionals and they just, of course, made everyone else feel like, ‘If they’re gonna give a hundred, I’m gonna do the same thing,’” the RuPaul's Drag Race alum shared.



Also, if Cooper and Gaga were to somehow end up together and get hitched, Shangela definitely wants to attend.



“Look, I just wanna catch the bouquet!” he admitted.

