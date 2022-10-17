The Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary celebration special is rounding out its cast! Shania Twain, Martin Short and David Alan Grier have joined the star-studded ensemble for ABC's upcoming live-action/animated special honoring the iconic Disney film, set to air Thursday, Dec. 15.

Short will take on the role of Lumiere, while Grier will portray Cogsworth. Twain will play Mrs. Potts, alongside rising star Leo Abelo Perry as Chip. Additional casting includes Rizwan Manji as Gaston's sidekick, LeFou, and Jon Jon Briones as Belle's father, Maurice.

They join previously announced H.E.R., who will be introduced as Belle in a historic casting; Josh Groban, who will play the Beast; Joshua Henry, who has been cast as Gaston; and Rita Moreno, who will serve as the narrator. Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special and Hamish Hamilton is set to direct.

This year marks 30 years since Beauty and the Beast earned a Best Picture nomination and won for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards in 1992.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with H.E.R., who previewed her take on Belle.

"Oh my gosh, I'm so excited! I've been in the studio, playing with the arrangements, of course staying true to the original but giving it a new fresh twist," the 25-year-old musician said on the carpet for The Event, presented by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. "It's gonna be like H.E.R. but also Belle, you know? And I'm really excited."

She said that her version of Belle will be unique. "I think the world has never seen a Black and Filipino Belle and there's a strength in Belle that I think we forget about sometimes, and I think people are gonna see that, musically, and just in the way that she is," H.E.R. teased.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

