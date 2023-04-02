Shania Twain came to slay at the 2023 CMT Music Awards! ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Twain at the annual awards show Sunday, where she opened up about receiving the Equal Play honor and dished on her fiery new look.

"I mean, what it really means to me, is that the need for equal play for everyone -- that needs to be highlighted. So, I'm very proud to be part of that highlight. Obviously, I champion the idea of equal play," Twain said of the initiative, which aims to break down the gender disparity in the genre. "And I want to see more of it. So, it's just an honor for me to be participating in this tonight."

Twain is all about championing other artists, with the "Giddy Up!" singer recently getting behind girl group, The Boykinz -- who she's taking the stage with at Sunday night's show.

"Well, their talents," Twain said of what first caught her eye about the country-infused band. "First of all, very talented, and I really love group singing."

She continued, "I very admire the family vocal blend that is hard to get when you're not related. So, that's very unique and very special. They have a beautiful spirit. They're serious, and they love what they do. And I just champion them and welcome them to our industry."

As for her colorful hair and equally striking black and red gown, Twain said the look was a "last minute" decision.

"I kind of make decisions at the last minute, I'm enjoying that," Twain shared. "I'm enjoying just being spontaneous and playing with color. I'm having a great time."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

The fabulous fits don't stop there! Twin told ET that she's gearing up for her Queen of Me tour with a record number of 20-plus looks.

"Oh my gosh. I'm not going to tell you how many," she teased when asked about her wardrobe for the upcoming tour. "This is a record number."

Twain added, "We're over 20. But you have no idea how this is gonna unfold. I can't explain it now. It's a surprise."

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. For more coverage of the big event, including all of the night's winners, keep checking back with ETonline.

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Wynonna Judd Details Grieving Process, Shedding ‘Guilt and Shame’

Carrie Underwood Rocks Bejeweled Shorts to CMT Awards -- See the Pics!

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown on Hosting and Performing at the 2023 CMT Music Awards (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery