Shania Twain is getting the documentary treatment. The country-pop icon's trailblazing career is revisited and celebrated in Not Just a Girl, hitting Netflix on July 26.

In the film's first trailer, Twain can be seen driving through a picturesque mountain scene while declaring, "Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary. You gotta be brave."

Not Just a Girl, produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley, follows Twain's life trajectory from humble beginnings to crossover superstar. Among the voices weighing in on what she's meant to the music industry are Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne, and Orville Peck, who says, "She paved the way for musicians everywhere."

While the film celebrates Twain's many career accomplishments, it also delves into some of her most personal moments. Speaking about her painful 2010 divorce from Mutt Lange, Twain says in a new interview, "It was similarly intense to losing my parents. I thought I'd lost my voice forever. I thought that was it."

The 56-year-old superstar has released five albums, selling more than 100 million albums worldwide and scoring three Diamond-certified albums. She remains one of the top-selling female country pop artists of all time.

Alongside the documentary release, Twain will also unveil a new companion album titled Not Just A Girl (The Highlights). The greatest hits full-length will include a new bonus title track and will be available digitally on July 26 with a physical release set for Sept, 2.

This year is turning out to be a banner year for Twain. In addition to releasing the documentary and companion album, she'll also headline the all-female lineup for the Boots and Hearts festival, running Aug. 4-7, in her native Canada. She'll also receive the prestigious ACM Poet's Award, which is bestowed upon country music songwriters with outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career. That ceremony will be held on Aug. 24 in Nashville.

