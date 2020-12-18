OK, so it's Brad Pitt's birthday? Turns out that does impress Shania Twain much!

In honor of Pitt turning 57 on Friday, the singer hilariously took to Twitter to poke some fun at her 1997 hit, "That Don't Impress Me Much," which shouts out the actor.

"Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt," Twain tweeted. "I'll make an exception for today."

Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today 😘 — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) December 18, 2020

Of course, this isn't the first time Twain has trolled Pitt about the song this year. Back in January, the singer retweeted a fan post comparing the classic track to three things found in Pitt's movie, Ad Astra.

"Did no one realize that BRAD PITT just played a ROCKET SCIENTIST, who had a CAR?!" the message read. "THOSE ARE THE THREE THINGS THAT DON'T IMPRESS SHANIA TWAIN MUCH!!!"

When ET spoke with Twain last December, she opened up about why she used Pitt's name in her song all those years ago. She revealed at the time that it occurred after a scandal involving nude photos of Pitt and ex-fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow, which were reportedly going to be published in Playgirl.

"I thought it was a horrible invasion on them and I just sort of took the other angle of it," Twain recalled. "He's so gorgeous, clothed or naked, so I just did that as an exaggeration ... being playful."

She added, "It doesn’t impress me much that I still have not met Brad Pitt, come on!"

