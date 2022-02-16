Shanna Moakler is sharing how she really feels about her ex, Travis Barker, and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Shanna after her elimination from the Celebrity Big Brother house Monday, where she touched on all things Kardashians and her "epic" experience in the CBB house.

"I think people, because of things that have happened in the press, or comments that I have made, people think that I'm really obsessed with the relationship or I'm bitter or I'm jealous, but I'm really just not," Shanna maintained. "I'm in a relationship and I'm really happy, and it's just not something that’s centered in my world, and that's why I was so excited for this Big Brother opportunity, because I wanted America to see me for who I was, and not necessarily what’s pumped out to the masses and the media sometimes."

"I wanted people to see my personality and the fun side of Shanna, and not always the drama that you see in the media," she added.

While Travis and Kourtney's relationship isn't something the former Miss USA is focussed on, Shanna, who shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with Travis, did acknowledge that the Kardashians are a part of her kids' lives, and being a part of that famous family means her kids might show up on their upcoming Hulu reality series, Kardashians.

"I wont be tuning in," Shanna said with a chuckle. "But I think it's fine if this is an opportunity that they want to be a part of."

"My children are my first priority and, that's one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on," she stressed. "That's probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that's all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they're happy, and that's the key."

Her Kardashian connection followed her into the Celebrity Big Brother house, where she got close with Lamar Odom, who has spoken several times while on the show about wanting his ex, Khloe Kardashian, back in his life.

"He did share how he still cares very deeply for Khloe and I thought those sentiments were very sweet," Shanna said of Lamar's feelings for his ex-wife. "He does know that my ex-husband is now engaged to a Kardashian as well, so we did have that that sort of connection, but he was just a nice person and he was a blast to play with."

As for who she's happy to leave behind in the CBB house, it would have to be Carson Kressley, who was Head of Household Monday when he decided to put Shanna on the chopping block. With the help of Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall and Cynthia Bailey, Carson was convinced not to trust Shanna, who was previously one of his former allies.

The scheme worked, and the entire house got flipped against Shanna and a plan was formed to backdoor Shanna, by having Carson nominate Miesha and Todd Bridges.

"Taking him off the block, I not only saved him, but saved Cynthia [Bailey] as well. But even maybe I feel like Cynthia doesn’t understand the game whatsoever or what she was even doing in the house. I think she was definitely riding the coattails of Carson, but I've done a TV show with him before, and I at least thought he would give me the common courtesy of having a conversation with me," Shanna said about Carson's big plan.

"I think the play was so embarrassing for him," she continued. "I don't think he really understands how awful his play was, and I think when he gets out of the house and people are like, 'What did you do?' 'Cause he will get eaten alive and he doesn't have the numbers there. They just don't have a concept of the game, so I think when he gets out, he's gonna be like, 'Oh, maybe that wasn't the right move.'"

Despite getting blindsided on the show, as a life-long fan of the series, Shanna only had one word for her time in the house: "Epic."

Celebrity Big Brother returns Wednesday -- when fans will find out who won the next Head of Household competition -- at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

