Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Arrested for Domestic Violence
Shanna Moakler's boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, has been arrested following an alleged physical confrontation with Moakler.
A spokesperson for the LAPD tells ET, "Matthew Rondeau was arrested today, 2/24/22, morning at 7:40 am PST for felony domestic violence. His bail is set to $50,000." According to TMZ, which first broke the news, Rondeau allegedly got into a fight with Moakler on Wednesday night at their home. The outlet reports that Moakler left the home but returned Thursday morning, where the fighting allegedly continued, and allegedly turned physical.
TMZ reports cops were called to the house and they saw visible marks on her body, which the outlet reports led to Rondeau's arrest. The arrest comes on the heels of Rondeau posting a video on Moakler's Instagram account, in which he accuses her of cheating on him while calling her a number of names, including a "fu*king liar," "sociopath" and "narcissist." In that same video, Rondeau also uses a racial slur that appears to be directed at someone commenting on his Instagram Live session. On his own Instagram account, Rondeau took to his Story and posted the text "Your [sic] f**king disgusting @shannamoakler."
The arrest also comes just over a little a week after ET spoke with Moakler following her elimination from the Celebrity Big Brother house. Moakler talked on a variety of subjects, including her relationship with Rondeau, whom Moakler said she's "madly in love" with.
Moakler and Rondeau rekindled their relationship back in October after initially calling it quits earlier in 2021. There was a report that Rondeau was rethinking proposing to Moakler after she was accused of flirting with Lamar Odom in the CBB house before her ouster.
