Shannen Doherty is giving the forthcoming Charmed remake her blessing!



ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with the 47-year-old actress at Stand Up To Cancer’s telecast in Santa Monica on Friday where the organization celebrated 10 years of helping fund cancer research. Doherty revealed that she’s totally behind the supernatural show getting another shot.



“I think it's great. I think it's awesome,” she said. “I think second lives are amazing, so I'm all for it… I'm happy to see that a show, that back then was all about strong women who supported and loved each other, is now coming back again in this day and age. It's about female empowerment again -- not that that's something new. Charmed originally was that too. But I think it's wonderful, you know? And it's providing a lot of jobs for people, and I honestly, I just wish them well. And I hope that everyone just gives them a chance.”



The new iteration of Charmed stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey and Madeline Mantock as three sisters who are powerful witches charged with protecting humans and battling demons. This is understandably similar to the original show, which ran from 1998-2006. Doherty's character was memorably killed off the show after three seasons, the rumored reason being tensions between her and co-star Alyssa Milano. She was replaced with actress Rose McGowan.

Yep. You nailed it. Their wording is terrible and a bit offensive. But, everyone makes mistakes. Perhaps with the backlash they will be more thoughtful in future. — Shannen Doherty (@DohertyShannen) January 27, 2018

If you’re gonna quote me then actually quote me @yahoo. pic.twitter.com/hQ35cXTg40 — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) May 22, 2018

When The CW first announced the new series in January, describing it as “fierce, funny, feminist,” Doherty, who played the eldest Halliwell sister, Prue Halliwell, in the original, took issue with the description, which implies the first series was none of these things.



“Their wording is terrible and a bit offensive,” she tweeted. “But, everyone makes mistakes. Perhaps with the backlash they will be more thoughtful in future.”



In May, co-star Holly Marie Combs, who played the original show’s middle sister, Piper, took to Twitter to share her response to the controversy.

“Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot created,” she wrote. “But I will never understand what is fierce, funny or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain. Reboots fair better when they honor the original as opposed to taking shots at the original.”



Last month, ET caught up with Milano at the premiere of her new Netflix show Insatiable, where she admitted that she’d hoped she and the rest of the original cast could have had role in the new series.



"I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning," Milano said. "But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation."

However, when asked about her and her former co-stars misgivings on Friday, Doherty worked to strike a positive note.



“Everybody has their reasons, and I get all sides of it,” she said. “Just, I can only speak for myself… I think I'm excited. So I think it's great.”



Charmed is set to debut on The CW on Oct. 14.



