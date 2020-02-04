Shannen Doherty Says She's 'Dying' of Stage 4 Breast Cancer

Shannen Doherty is not sugar coating her current stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis. In new court documents obtained by ET, the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star filed a motion in her lawsuit against State Farm Insurance, which begins, "Plaintiff Shannen Doherty is dying of stage 4 terminal cancer."

In the docs, Doherty's attorney claims that the actress is unable to live out "her remaining years peacefully in her home" because State Farm has not agreed to cover the entire cost of repairs to her home following 2018's Woolsey fire.

In a statement to ET regarding the lawsuit, State Farm said, "We empathize with Ms. Doherty's health issues and wish her a full recovery. We strongly believe we have upheld our commitment to our customer and have paid what we owe on this claim. We are prepared to defend our position in court."

Doherty went public about the return of her cancer, she was first diagnosed in 2015 but went into remission a few years later, in an interview with ABC News' Amy Robach that aired in part on Tuesday's Good Morning America. She also addressed the lawsuit.

"I communicated with my insurance company, I called, I got passed around from claims adjuster to claims adjuster, so I ended up suing State Farm,” she said. “And the result has been one of the most horrific processes I have ever been through.”

The actress says she has been privately battling stage 4 cancer for about a year now, going through the process while filming the BH90210 reboot.

Doherty described herself as "petrified" and "pretty scared" by her diagnosis, but hopes her story will "make an impact."

"I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me," she said.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Shannen Doherty Says Joining 'BH90210' Was Her Way of Honoring Luke Perry (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Shannen Doherty Has Stage 4 Breast Cancer: 'I'm Petrified'

'Riverdale' Boss on the Significance of Shannen Doherty's Character in Luke Perry Tribute

Shannen Doherty Says Honoring Luke Perry Is What Made Her Join 'BH90210'

Related Gallery