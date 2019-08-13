Shannen Doherty is bidding farewell to a dear friend.

On Tuesday, the BH90210 star revealed that her horse, named Picasso, died suddenly. She shared the news with a touching remembrance detailing how she bought the animal years ago and a bond developed between them.

"Picasso. I guess you're not supposed to have favorites but he was in fact my favorite," Doherty captioned several photos of him. "I fell in love with him out at a barn where my other horses were. He was for sale but serious professional riders were looking at him to be their Grand Prix horse. When they were done testing him, I would give him a bath, walk him, feed him carrots and apples and talk to him. We were bonded. I was told to not buy him. He was too strong, hard to handle, needed a male rider etc. I bought him anyway cause I didn't like how the people who were looking to buy him treated him."

"He became mine and I became his. He was gentle with me. Took me over jumps perfectly," she added. "I trusted him completely and he trusted me. I was in love. That love has never wavered. I turned him out to pasture many years ago. I wanted him to be a horse. To run free. To hang out with other horses. To just be a horse. I saw him often. Our love was still intact. Today, he suffered a ruptured intestine. No surgery possible. No way to save him. He died 20 minutes before I could even get to him. My heart is shattered. #picasso August 12-2019."

Fans of the 48-year-old actress know that she's regularly shared posts about her love for animals in the past, including photos of Picasso and her other horses.

In 2017, she shared a black-and-white photo of another horse named Sammy. In the post's caption, she revealed that he'd also died.

"RIP my sweet Sammy boy. You were such a gentleman. Such a love," she wrote at the time. "My heart hurts. I miss you instantly. @themamarosa thank you for being with him."

See more on Doherty and the rest of the BH90210 cast below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Beverly Hills, 90210': See Who Appeared on the Hit Series Before They Were Famous

Stars You Didn't Remember Were on '90210'

'BH90210': What's Real and What's Fake? Breaking Down the Truth About Your Favorite '90210' Stars!

Related Gallery