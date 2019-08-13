Shannen Doherty's 'Heart Is Shattered' After Death of Her Horse, Picasso
Shannen Doherty is bidding farewell to a dear friend.
On Tuesday, the BH90210 star revealed that her horse, named Picasso, died suddenly. She shared the news with a touching remembrance detailing how she bought the animal years ago and a bond developed between them.
"Picasso. I guess you're not supposed to have favorites but he was in fact my favorite," Doherty captioned several photos of him. "I fell in love with him out at a barn where my other horses were. He was for sale but serious professional riders were looking at him to be their Grand Prix horse. When they were done testing him, I would give him a bath, walk him, feed him carrots and apples and talk to him. We were bonded. I was told to not buy him. He was too strong, hard to handle, needed a male rider etc. I bought him anyway cause I didn't like how the people who were looking to buy him treated him."
"He became mine and I became his. He was gentle with me. Took me over jumps perfectly," she added. "I trusted him completely and he trusted me. I was in love. That love has never wavered. I turned him out to pasture many years ago. I wanted him to be a horse. To run free. To hang out with other horses. To just be a horse. I saw him often. Our love was still intact. Today, he suffered a ruptured intestine. No surgery possible. No way to save him. He died 20 minutes before I could even get to him. My heart is shattered. #picasso August 12-2019."
Fans of the 48-year-old actress know that she's regularly shared posts about her love for animals in the past, including photos of Picasso and her other horses.
In 2017, she shared a black-and-white photo of another horse named Sammy. In the post's caption, she revealed that he'd also died.
"RIP my sweet Sammy boy. You were such a gentleman. Such a love," she wrote at the time. "My heart hurts. I miss you instantly. @themamarosa thank you for being with him."
See more on Doherty and the rest of the BH90210 cast below.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Beverly Hills, 90210': See Who Appeared on the Hit Series Before They Were Famous
Stars You Didn't Remember Were on '90210'
'BH90210': What's Real and What's Fake? Breaking Down the Truth About Your Favorite '90210' Stars!