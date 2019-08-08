It turns out that during Beverly Hills, 90210's 10-year run, a lot of future stars made appearances on the show!

Sure, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley and the rest of the gang had a dedicated audience. But the show also turned out to be the launching pad for a number of huge careers, including Lucy Liu, whose very first acting gig in Hollywood was as a waitress at the beloved Peach Pit.

"So, it was a thrill back then, especially since they were just heartthrobs, you know," she told ET last week while promoting her new show, Why Women Kill. The 50-year-old actress also discussed the show's reboot, stating: "I'm happy for them because it was a great cast then and I worked with both Luke Perry, rest in peace, and Jason Priestley."

Other actors who appeared on the popular series include David Arquette, Denise Richards, Ryan Seacrest, Jessica Alba, Hilary Swank, Kyle Richards, Vivica A. Fox, Ashley Tisdale, Matthew Perry and Eva Longoria.

"I did extra work because they fed you," Longoria told ET. "And then I would steal fruit for home. I'd take a banana. I'd take an apple for the house. I was a struggling actor. I don't think we had a TV -- me and my 8 roommates in a one-bedroom."

Musicians Fergie and Christina Aguilera also performed on the show.

While the BH90210 quasi-revival has so far included only one guest star (Christina Elise, who played Brandon's love interest Emily Valentine), the cast teased further appearances from old favorites if the series returns, during a press session at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Ian Ziering said fans might also get to see the actors reprise their old characters at some point.

"You might see an authentic episode," Ziering said of the show, which features the original cast portraying heightened versions of themselves. "But right now, it's all about the journey of us coming together."

