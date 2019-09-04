Dancing With the Who?

Dance pros Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess were recently cut from their roles on Dancing With the Stars, but that hasn’t slowed the performers down one bit!

Turns out, Sharna and Artem are teaming up to work on another hit dancing show, So You Think You Can Dance. Sharna announced the news on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday after a sweet lunch with DWTS host Tom Bergeron.

“I’m about to head to my second rehearsal for So You Think You Can Dance because yes, I’m choreographing this week,” Sharna told her fans. “But guess what, it’s not just me. I am choreographing with Artem. We have teamed up and we are doing a routine for So You Think. I can’t tell you what it is. I can’t tell you who it’s with, but I can tell you it’s a lot of fun and that you definitely shouldn’t miss out on it.”

ET spoke with Artem last month about the DWTS' decision to cut him and Sharna from this season’s list of pros.

“It’s kind of hard to digest, especially after being with DWTS for so long,” he told ET at the time. “My goal for the last week has been just trying to come up with a future plan, coming up with ideas for what I want to do.”

He added that he was "shocked" that Sharna wasn't asked back after winning last year's Mirrorball trophy, and added that Sharna was "even more shocked" than he was by the decision.

Prior to sharing their SYTYCD news, Sharna posted a sweet photo of herself with DWTS host Tom Bergeron.

“Had a hot lunch date today 😉,” she captioned a pic with Tom. “Always family 💕 Loved seeing your face @tombergeron, you are an awesome human 🙌🏻.”

Tom's co-host, Erin Andrews, commented on the post with a series of hearts.

Tom himself has expressed concern over the casting this season on DWTS. After it was announced that former press secretary Sean Spicer was joining the cast, Tom tweeted, “A few months ago, during a lunch with DWTS’ new executive producer, I offered suggestions for season 28. Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return from an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from any party affiliation. I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement. Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go a different direction.’”

