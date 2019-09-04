News

Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev Team Up for 'SYTYCD' After Being Cut From 'DWTS'

Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev
Dancing With the Who?

Dance pros Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess were recently cut from their roles on Dancing With the Stars, but that hasn’t slowed the performers down one bit! 

Turns out, Sharna and Artem are teaming up to work on another hit dancing show, So You Think You Can Dance. Sharna announced the news on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday after a sweet lunch with DWTS host Tom Bergeron. 

“I’m about to head to my second rehearsal for So You Think You Can Dance because yes, I’m choreographing this week,” Sharna told her fans. “But guess what, it’s not just me. I am choreographing with Artem. We have teamed up and we are doing a routine for So You Think. I can’t tell you what it is. I can’t tell you who it’s with, but I can tell you it’s a lot of fun and that you definitely shouldn’t miss out on it.”

I just want to say how sad it makes me feel not to be part of Season 28 of DWTS. It’s been 10 years since I have joined this absolutely, one of a kind, incredible show! It has given me recognition as a dancer, choreographer and a teacher. I have had so many beautiful memories with all of my celebrity partners! They all have shaped me into the person that I am today. Special thank you goes to all the people behind the camera who work extremely hard to not only impress our fans but to make our pro dancer’s visions come to life. What I will miss the most is working along side my coworkers, the heroes of the show. I want to wish them and their new celebrity partners the best of luck this season! I want you all to make it better than it ever was before! Because our DWTS Fans, who mean SO much to me, want DWTS to continue going strong for many, many years to come. To all the fans, I want to thank you SO much for supporting me all these years! I simply couldn’t have done it without you! Without your love! Without your connection! And most importantly without your support! You all have no idea how much I will miss you all this season! I’m already missing you all so much! Even though this is so hard on me, I will be DWTS #1 fan, cheering you all on every Monday night! Good luck to everyone on Seasons 28! With lots of Love Artem ￼ #dwts @dancingabc

ET spoke with Artem last month about the DWTS' decision to cut him and Sharna from this season’s list of pros. 

“It’s kind of hard to digest, especially after being with DWTS for so long,” he told ET at the time. “My goal for the last week has been just trying to come up with a future plan, coming up with ideas for what I want to do.”

♥️ As I’m sure you’ve heard, I will not be returning to @dancingabc this season. I am unbelievably sad to not be back!!! However, what i can whole heartedly tell you is that It’s all good, ALL love and in this moment I can’t help but be grateful for the time and the journey that I’ve had, the people I’ve met, the incredible talent I’ve shared the stage with and the memories I’ve made. To say the least.. it’s been epic. ♥️ and to have finally won still feels as exciting and special as it did the moment @tombergeron said our names. . After nearly 9 years I feel like I grew up on the show. I am going to truly miss creating, story telling and performing for you all, I’ll miss giving the transformative power of dance to the person in front of me, and I’ll miss seeing my Dwts family every day and watching them work their craft in ways that inspire me. Though nothing could ever replace my love for the show, there are things coming into my world that I’m excited to dive into now that I have time. Everything happens for a reason ♥️ you know me.. I’ll share when I can. I have endless love and gratitude for all of you and for everyone at the show. For my fellow pros you light up the stage time and time again, you are what makes the show magical and I can’t wait to watch you shine. ✨ And to all 12 of my partners... thank you thank you and I adore you. I’ll be watching and cheering this coming season for all of my fam out on that dance floor!!! Good luck everyone, may this be the best season yet! Let’s go season 28!!! 💋 #dwts

He added that he was "shocked" that Sharna wasn't asked back after winning last year's Mirrorball trophy, and added that Sharna was "even more shocked" than he was by the decision. 

Prior to sharing their SYTYCD news, Sharna posted a sweet photo of herself with DWTS host Tom Bergeron.  

“Had a hot lunch date today 😉,” she captioned a pic with Tom. “Always family 💕 Loved seeing your face @tombergeron, you are an awesome human 🙌🏻.” 

Tom's co-host, Erin Andrews, commented on the post with a series of hearts. 

Tom himself has expressed concern over the casting this season on DWTS. After it was announced that former press secretary Sean Spicer was joining the cast, Tom tweeted, “A few months ago, during a lunch with DWTS’ new executive producer, I offered suggestions for season 28. Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return from an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from any party affiliation. I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement. Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go a different direction.’”

