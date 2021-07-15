Sharna Burgess is pouring her heart out in a "mushy" birthday tribute to her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green!

The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate Green's 48th birthday with an adorable slideshow that featured a series of photos taken of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum over the years.

"Mushy Instagram posts aren't really your thing… but they are definitely mine so… 😌 Also … you can thank your mum for the next few slides 😍," Burgess began the heartfelt post.

"You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was. I truly never knew it could be like this," she continued. "That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right. Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and I’ll celebrate your existence today and all days, In all the ways, always. I love you, HAPPY FRICKEN BIRTHDAY!!! Cute as hell from birth and you only keep getting better."

Burgess wrapped up the sweet tribute by revealing some of their plans for Green's birthday. According to the lovebirds, they'll be heading down to Mexico's Guadalupe Island to swim with sharks, a fear that Green is hoping to overcome on the trip.

"You deserve everything you’ve ever wanted, dreamed of, or needed," Burgess' post concluded. "I know there is so much exciting stuff ahead for you, and I can’t wait to witness it. Now…. let’s go dive with Great Whites for the first of many crazy adventures together. (What the f**k was I thinking 🤦🏼‍♀️)♥️♥️♥️."

Instagram/Sharna Burgess

Green and Burgess went public with their relationship in late December 2020. In an interview with ET last month, the couple talked about their relationship and Burgess' desire to become a mom one day.

"I'm excited for this time in life ... and I'm excited that she's in my life. I think she's amazing. My kids love her. It's a win-win right now," Green gushed. "I totally love her. That's without any question at all."

Burgess chimed in, adorably telling ET, "I second it, I mirror it. I love him."

"Honestly, eight months has gone really, really fast," she added. "It feels like the blink of an eye, but I also feel like I've known him my whole life. So it's one of those."

One thing Burgess said she admires most about Green is how amazing of a father he is to the three kids he shares with Fox -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. He's also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

"He is an amazing dad, I can tell you that. He's one of the best I've ever known or witnessed. He's incredible," Burgess shared. "I love spending time with the boys. I love having them in my life. They're amazing kids, so it's not a hard gig."

As for whether Burgess is open to having kids of her own someday? "Oh, sure. Kids have always been on the cards for me," the DWTS pro exclaimed.

For more on this cute couple, watch the video below.

