Sharna Burgess is bonding with Brian Austin Green's kids. The 90210 star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of his girlfriend and his children spending time together in the pool.
Burgess smiles up at the camera in the pic, with 7-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey under her arm. Eight-year-old Noah crouches beside the group at the end of the frame.
"Pool days :) ❤️," Green captioned the post, which Burgess commented on.
"The best days ❤️," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote.
Burgess, 35, and Green, 47, went Instagram official in January, just weeks after photographers caught them packing on the PDA in Hawaii. The pair stepped out for their first event together in March, where Burgess opened up to ET about their romance.
"We took our time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside," she said of their relationship. "And we really built something beautiful."
"It feels like yesterday that we were saying, 'How has it only been four weeks?' and now it's like, 'How has it been six months?!' she shared. "It's gone so, so fast."
As for how Green's estranged wife, Megan Fox, feels about the actor's new romance with Burgess, a source told ET in March, "She doesn't really care who Brian dates, but she has her standards set high for anyone that meets or is around her kids."
