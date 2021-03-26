Sharon Osbourne Exits 'The Talk' After Recent Backlash

After 11 seasons on The Talk, Sharon Osbourne is stepping down as co-host.

"Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk," CBS said in a statement on Friday. "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts." ET has reached out to Osbourne for comment.

"At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race," the statement continued. "During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."

The show will return from its pre-scheduled hiatus with original episodes on Monday, April 12.

News of the 68-year-old TV personality's departure from the daytime talk show comes after her defense of her longtime friend, Piers Morgan, sparked a heated argument between herself and her co-hosts that ultimately led to the program taking a hiatus.

The backlash began for Osbourne when she showed support for Morgan on social media after he was slammed for saying he did not believe statements made by Meghan Markle in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the bombshell interview, Markle detailed her time as a senior member of the royal family, including experiencing suicidal thoughts and facing questions from one of the royals' over the color of Archie's skin while she was pregnant.

Then on The Talk, Osbourne said that Morgan, her friend, had a right to express his opinion, while Sheryl Underwood argued that "he doesn't want to understand how Meghan was treated was racism and then says…I don't see it as being racist -- I don't believe what she's going through -- it's that white entitlement, privilege that makes it racist upon itself."

Underwood added at the time, "So if you're saying I stand with you, how do you address people who say then you are standing with racism? I'm not saying that you are."

Osbourne later apologized for her behavior on The Talk, tweeting "to anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry."

But the backlash didn't stop there. That same week, Holly Robinson Peete claimed that Osbourne was one of the reasons she was fired from The Talkafter one season and accused her former co-host of calling her "too ghetto." Osbourne has denied that she had anything to do with Peete's exit from the talk show in 2011.

