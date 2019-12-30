Sharon Stone's just looking for love in 2020, and Bumble is holding her back! The 61-year-old iconic actress took to Twitter in the early morning hours of Monday to reveal that she's been kicked off the dating site.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive," she wrote.

Stone then shared a screenshot of her account being blocked.

Clare O'Connor, the editorial director at Bumble replied to the tweet, writing, "AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey."

AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝 — Clare O'Connor (@Clare_OC) December 30, 2019

Stone has given mixed messages about her interest in dating in the past. In early 2016, she participated in a spoof video with James Corden for The Late Late Show called, "Wanna Date Her? She's Sharon Stone, B**ch."

But in 2017, Stone told ET, “I don't think that looking [for love] is finding. I really feel that there's a propinquity to a way that love comes into people's lives. There's a certain magic to it.”

She noted that being a mom to three kids limited her dating prospects, but added, "I am OK with that, because it's much more interesting to me to have a real and true love, and a real and true relationship with my friends and family, than a pretend relationship with a man that doesn't have what it takes to step up.”

For more from Stone, watch the clip below:

