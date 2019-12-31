Looks like Sharon Stone is racking up some potential suitors!

Ever since the 61-year-old actress tweeted about joining the dating app Bumble, fans on Twitter have been desperately trying to get her attention, offering to take her on dates across the world. Even celebrities have started to weigh in, including Marvel star Simu Liu.

It all started on Monday, when Stone tweeted, "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive."

Bumble directly responded to Stone's tweet, writing, "There can only be one [crown emoji] Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We've made sure that you won't be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)"

A few hours later, Liu, 30, took the opportunity to ask Stone out.

"Hey, I don't have bumble but uh... what are you doing like six months from now?" he wrote, replying to Stone's tweet.

"Sounds like plenty of time to set up a Bumble profile," the dating app responded. It appears Stone has yet to answer Liu publicly.

She did, however, provide an update on Tuesday. ".@bumble ERASED my account -they did not RESTORE it BTW," she claimed.

As ET previously reported, Stone has given mixed messages about her interest in dating over the past few years. In early 2016, for example, she participated in a spoof video with James Corden for The Late Late Show called "Wanna Date Her? She's Sharon Stone, B**ch."

But in 2017, Stone told ET, "I don't think that looking [for love] is finding. I really feel that there's a propinquity to a way that love comes into people's lives. There's a certain magic to it."

Stone noted that being a mom to three kids (Roan, Laird and Quinn) limited her dating prospects, but added, "I am OK with that, because it's much more interesting to me to have a real and true love, and a real and true relationship with my friends and family, than a pretend relationship with a man that doesn't have what it takes to step up."

