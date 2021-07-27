Shawn Johnson Shares First Photos of Baby Boy
Inside Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson’s Nashville Home (Exc…
Brett Young and Wife Taylor Show Off Their Adorable Nursery for …
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell on Making Their Red Carpet De…
Watch Nick Jonas Playfully Troll Shawn Mendes
‘Gossip Girl’: New Cast Talks Kristen Bell Returning to Narrate …
‘America’s Top Dog’: Inside the Competition and Ruff Obstacle Co…
Martinez Twins: Inside Their Road to the 2021 MTV MIAW Awards (E…
Old Dominion Gives Fans an Inside Look at Their Tour Bus (Exclus…
From Homeless to Hanging in Oprah’s House: Inside Richard Hutchi…
'My Unorthodox Life': Go Inside Julia Haart's Closet: Her Favori…
'Home Before Dark' Sneak Peek: Izzy Finds Herself in an Awkward …
2021 ESPY Awards: All the Must-See Celeb Moments From the Red Ca…
Britney Spears Gets a Win in Court, 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic's …
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
‘We the People’: H.E.R on the Pressures of Working on a Project …
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
Shawn Johnson East is sharing the first photos of her baby boy. The former Olympic gymnast took to Instagram on Tuesday to post the first snaps of baby No. 2. In the adorable black-and-white slideshow, Shawn and her husband, Andrew East, are seen holding their son and looking fondly down at him. Other photos see the newborn swaddled up and looking at the camera, and being held by his big sister, Drew, 1.
"Welcome to the world little man! We love you so much!" the now-mother of two captioned the professional pics.
The proud parents also shared the birth video which showed their then-family of three preparing for their new addition. The video also showed Shawn going in for a C-section as well as the moment that their new bundle of joy made his arrival. The couple has yet to publicly announce his name.
The couple shared the news of their baby boy's arrival on July 20, through their company, Teddy & Bear, which noted in an Instagram Story that both mom and baby are doing well.
The couple enlisted the help of their daughter to announce their pregnancy in January. "Here we go again," Shawn captioned a series of maternity photos that included her husband and Drew. In one adorable snap, Drew proudly held up a pair of baby sneakers, while her parents looked gorgeous in semi-matching black outfits.
Shortly before sharing the sex of their baby with their fans on YouTube, Shawn and Andrew posted photos from their romantic babymoon in Los Cabos, Mexico. “The best babymoon ever!” Shawn gushed alongside a video montage from their trip in March. “Truly the best vacation we have been on! Baby... thanks for giving us an excuse to go ;) haha and @andrewdeast thank you for always making me feel like a million bucks.”
Shawn and Andrew tied the knot in April 2016 and welcomed Drew in October 2019 after suffering a miscarriage.
RELATED CONTENT
Shawn Johnson Gives Birth, Welcomes Second Child With Andrew East
Shawn Johnson Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2
Pregnant Shawn Johnson Gives Health Update Amid COVID
Related Gallery