Shawn Johnson Shares First Photos of Baby Boy

Shawn Johnson East is sharing the first photos of her baby boy. The former Olympic gymnast took to Instagram on Tuesday to post the first snaps of baby No. 2. In the adorable black-and-white slideshow, Shawn and her husband, Andrew East, are seen holding their son and looking fondly down at him. Other photos see the newborn swaddled up and looking at the camera, and being held by his big sister, Drew, 1.

"Welcome to the world little man! We love you so much!" the now-mother of two captioned the professional pics.

The proud parents also shared the birth video which showed their then-family of three preparing for their new addition. The video also showed Shawn going in for a C-section as well as the moment that their new bundle of joy made his arrival. The couple has yet to publicly announce his name.

The couple shared the news of their baby boy's arrival on July 20, through their company, Teddy & Bear, which noted in an Instagram Story that both mom and baby are doing well.

The couple enlisted the help of their daughter to announce their pregnancy in January. "Here we go again," Shawn captioned a series of maternity photos that included her husband and Drew. In one adorable snap, Drew proudly held up a pair of baby sneakers, while her parents looked gorgeous in semi-matching black outfits.

Shortly before sharing the sex of their baby with their fans on YouTube, Shawn and Andrew posted photos from their romantic babymoon in Los Cabos, Mexico. “The best babymoon ever!” Shawn gushed alongside a video montage from their trip in March. “Truly the best vacation we have been on! Baby... thanks for giving us an excuse to go ;) haha and @andrewdeast thank you for always making me feel like a million bucks.”

Shawn and Andrew tied the knot in April 2016 and welcomed Drew in October 2019 after suffering a miscarriage.

