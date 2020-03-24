Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are keeping each other company while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, who have been quarantining together in Miami, Florida, were spotted enjoying a brief break outside on Saturday, soaking in some sunshine on a morning walk around the neighborhood.

Cabello, 23, kept it casual as she and a shirtless Mendes, 21, strolled down the block in each other's arms, flaunting PDA during their walk. At one point, the pair leaned in for a quick kiss, holding onto each other with one hand, and their cups of coffee with the other.

Cabello announced on Instagram on Tuesday that her upcoming Romance Tour had been postponed. "We can't start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do," she explained. The singer added that the "positive" aspect of the news was that she had more time to "create and keep making music that I'm also excited to share with you."

She concluded her note by urging her fans to be "gentle and loving and kind to yourself." "Let's be compassionate and take care of ourselves and each other," Cabello wrote.

Mendes shared a video message from Florida last Thursday, also encouraging fans to take care of themselves. On Tuesday, he announced that his foundation, The Shawn Mendes Foundation, would be aiding coronavirus relief efforts.

"The @shawnfoundation & I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief effort, and to direct our resources to where we can make a difference. We've made a donation to @sickkidsvs hospital this week to help support the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto. For the next month, all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation will go towards SickKids Hospital & relief efforts around the world by the @WHO," he wrote on Instagram.

