Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are bringing smiles to fans' faces amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The two teamed up for an Instagram Live as part of Global Citizen’s “Together at Home" campaign. The couple, who promised an entertaining set, began by singing Ed Sheeran's "Kiss Me," a song they mentioned they sang when they were younger. Mid-song, the two broke down in giggles and had to start over.

"I was just nervous," Cabello said while laughing.

"We're so happy to be doing this right now," Mendes said. "We were talking a lot about how this is a time where I think everybody should be extremely forgiving and kind to themselves and the people in their house and their family... This is really gonna be a practice of patience with yourself and those who you love."

They two also sang Mendes' "Lost in Japan" and Cabello's "Havana," before teasing some of the Canadian crooner's new music.

"I've heard some stuff and it's pretty magical and I'll just say that," Cabello said.

"Don't hype it up too much because I don't want to let people down," Mendes added, before she replied, "It's pretty magical."

The two also shared how they've been practicing social distancing, before Mendes shared some words of wisdom.

"Be patient with yourself, please do, because it's just craziness," he noted. "Give yourself the patience and love you deserve right now."

"That's the only way we get through these kinds of things, is together," Cabello added before they closed their Instagram Live by singing their duet, "Señorita."

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) launched "Together at Home," a virtual activation that aims to unite humanity at a time when many may feel isolated at home. A number of artists, including Chris Martin, Niall Horan, John Legend and many more, have used social media to bring musical performances into the homes of fans around the world, connecting and inspiring people to stand together to beat coronavirus.

Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of WHO’s new Solidarity Response Fund. The WHO estimates it needs $675 million through April for COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts. The campaign asks people to take action and call on world leaders to support this fund at globalcitizen.org/coronavirus.

See more on how other artists have entertained their fans in the video below.

