Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are total Directioners!

The real-life couple was captured jamming out on YouTuber Tana Mongeau's Instagram Stories on Sunday night at a 2020 GRAMMYs after-party.

Mendes and Cabello were filmed standing on a table and belting out One Direction's 2014 hit, "Steal My Girl," while holding one another and looking into each other's eyes.

To make matters even better, former One Direction star Niall Horan was also at the event, standing on the table with the pair. He was later filmed jamming out with Mendes, Cabello and Scottish up-and-comer Lewis Capaldi to Capaldi's song, "Someone You Loved."

Though there was plenty of after-party love, Mendes and Cabello spent the majority of the GRAMMYs separately. After each walked the red carpet solo, Cabello gave a moving performance of her new song, "First Man," in honor of her father, who was seated in the audience.

For more GRAMMY performances, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2020: Must-See Performances From Lizzo, Jonas Brothers and Camila Cabello This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Misty Copeland & More Come Together for Epic 'Fame' Performance at 2020 GRAMMYs

Camila Cabello's Dad Cries During Her Emotional Performance of 'First Man' at 2020 GRAMMYs

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Arrive Separately at 2020 GRAMMYs

Related Gallery