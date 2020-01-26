Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Arrive Separately at 2020 GRAMMYs

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have arrived at the 2020 GRAMMYs.

Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 21, walked the red carpet separately at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 62nd annual awards show. The real-life couple is nominated tonight in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their duet, "Señorita."

Mendes rocked a custom magenta three-piece suit from Louis Vuitton. He paired the ensemble with black patent leather boots and a Bvlgari necklace that features 31 fancy-cut malachites and over 12 carats of pavé diamonds.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cabello looked gorgeous in a strapless embellished black Versace mini dress with an attached voluminous embroidered A-line floor-length skirt, accessorized with a $2 million diamond necklace from Le Vian. She kept her long dark tresses sleek and straight, paired with smoky eye makeup.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The songstress will be taking the GRAMMYs stage tonight. Other artists who will be performing this evening include Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, H.E.R., Rosalía, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

The awards show comes just hours after ET confirmed legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the helicopter and died alongside her father, ET confirmed.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Ahead of the show, Cabello paid tribute to Bryant on her social media. "I’ve never been much of a sports fan but Kobe Bryant was a hero to me and it was his words and way of thinking and living that lifted me up during times where I felt like I couldn’t get off the ground," she began. "When I was 16 and going through what felt like an excruciatingly painful period in my life, I first saw Kobe’s MUSE documentary, and the mamba mentality is the only thing got me through every single performance. He was fighting inner demons, and so was I, and the way he used them to fuel his game on the court made me feel like I could use them to fuel me onstage."

See more red carpet arrivals at the GRAMMYs by clicking through the gallery, ahead.

