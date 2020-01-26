Lizzo Arrives in Old Hollywood-Inspired Look at 2020 GRAMMYs

Lizzo makes her 2020 GRAMMYs debut.

The 31-year-old musician arrived on the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. Lizzo wore a white strapless bustier gown with embellished embroidery by Atelier Versace.

She accessorized with a furry stole and a layered diamond necklace. She completed the Old Hollywood-inspired look with soft side-parted waves, sparkly eyeshadow and a glossy lip.

The first-time GRAMMY nominee is the most-nominated artist this year with eight nominations total, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) and Record of the Year for "Truth Hurts." Although Cuz I Love You is her third album, Lizzo made her breakthrough in 2019. She performed at major music festivals such as Coachella and Glastonbury and starred in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lizzo will also be performing tonight. Billie Eilish, who follows Lizzo as the second most-nominated artist with six noms, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Rosalía and Tyler, The Creator will be taking the stage as well.

The awards show comes just hours after ET confirmed that legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the helicopter and died alongside her father, according to multiple reports.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Before Lizzo appeared on the red carpet, she shared a pic of Bryant on the court in his Lakers uniform on her Instagram.

See all the red carpet arrivals at the GRAMMYs by clicking through the gallery, ahead.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Super Bowl 2020: Lizzo Is Joining Harry Styles for a Pre-Game Event

2020 GRAMMYs: Rosalía and Tanya Tucker Win Their First-Ever GRAMMYs -- Live Updates

GRAMMYs 2020: The Complete Winners List