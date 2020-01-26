It was a family affair for Ariana Grande.

The 26-year-old singer brought her mom, Joan Grande, and father, Edward Butera, to the 2020 GRAMMYs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. Ari looked gorgeous in an over-sized gray tulle ballgown by Giambattista Valli, which she completed with matching silk gloves. Her hair was up in her signature ponytail and her makeup was flawless with a perfect cat eye and nude lip.

Her parents were all smiles as they posed for pics with their daughter on the red carpet, with Ari giving her mom a sweet kiss on the cheek. The singer then had some fun on the red carpet, showing off her dramatic dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Steve Granitz/WireImage

But that wasn't all, Ariana did a quick outfit change mid-way through the carpet. The songstress was also seen in a less billowing look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ari's appearance at the GRAMMYs comes just one year after the Boca Raton, Florida, native pulled out of performing due to creative differences with producers. Though she was a no-show at the awards show, she won Best Pop Vocal Album for 2018's Sweetener, and later joked about receiving her accolade in the mail.

At the time, Grande took to Instagram to share a picture of the Cinderella-inspired Zac Posen dress that she had planned to wear to the awards ceremony.

"When @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn't matter if you're singing or not," she captioned it. "Thank u 🖤."

Grande has received five GRAMMY nominations this year, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Thank U, Next, along with Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "7 Rings." She'll also be taking the stage to perform.

The awards show comes just hours after ET confirmed legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Grande also paid tribute to Bryant, sharing a black-and-white photo of him on her Instagram Story. She also wrote, "The world lost a giant today. Rest in Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families."

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Shows Off the Dress She Was Supposed to Wear to 2019 GRAMMYs

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Hair After Concert

Why Fans Think Ariana Grande Sings on Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles'