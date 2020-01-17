Why Fans Think Ariana Grande Sings on Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles'
Ariana Grande is showing support for her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.
On Friday, Miller's family released the rapper's posthumous album, Circles, through Warner Records, two years after his tragic death. Grande was one of the first to post about it via Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the cover art that was posted by Miller's mother, Karen Meyers.
As fans began listening to the album, some paid extra attention to track No. 5. Titled "I Can See." The song features harmonies from a female artist around the 1:07 mark, and fans immediately started taking to Twitter, asking if it was Grande's voice on the track.
"I'm listening to mac's new album and low key I am pretty sure it’s Ariana's vocals on 'I can see'???" one user wrote, accompanying it with a Powerpuff Girls gif. "I'm crying."
"Ariana harmonizing in the background of Mac Miller’s new song 'I Can See' has my heart THROBBING," another added.
Miller's family told ET that they have no comment on the song at this time. ET has also reached out to Grande's reps.
See more social reactions to Circles below:
As ET previously reported, Miller died in September 2018 at the age of 26. The news came just a few weeks after he was charged with a DUI, and months after his breakup from Grande.
"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26," his family said in a statement to ET at the time. "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."
Miller spoke about his breakup from Grande in a July 2018 interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music, calling the intense scrutiny he faced "stressful." However, he said he was focused on his new album, Swimming, which dropped in August 2018.
"It's strange. Like, the whole thing is a little strange but it's not negative," he said. "It's just a part of something that's going to continue to help make me who I am. You know, it's all positive energy. I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I'm sure she is with me."
Hear more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Mac Miller Posthumous 'Companion Album' to 'Swimming' to Be Released
Mac Miller Death Investigation Triggers Third Arrest
Ariana Grande Tears Up During Concert in Mac Miller’s Hometown