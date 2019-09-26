Mac Miller Death Investigation Triggers Third Arrest

A third man has been arrested amid an investigation into the death of the late Mac Miller.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles tells ET that Stephen Walter was arrested on Monday in a drug trafficking conspiracy related to the death of Miller. Walter will be held without bond. Court documents obtained by ET allege that Walter is connected to Cameron James Pettit, who was arrested earlier this month on a charge of providing counterfeit drugs to Miller just days before the rapper died last September of an overdose. Miller was 26 years old.

Cops allege that Pettit contacted Walter on Sept. 4, 2018, and asked for 10 Percocet pills, which Miller had requested in a text. Cops allege that Walter then sent a runner to Pettit with the pills, and that Pettit delivered them to Miller on Sept. 5.

The runner was allegedly Ryan Reavis, who was arrested on Wednesday. According to a press release from the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the 36-year-old was arrested after the Drug Enforcement Administration exercised a search warrant and during the search, found a physician’s prescription pad, prescription-only pills, a usable amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In addition, police say, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor and large amounts of ammunition were also found and seized inside the residence. Reavis was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor and manufacture of a prohibited weapon.

Meanwhile, Pettit was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance. According to the affidavit in the criminal complaint, Pettit is the one who allegedly sold Miller the counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl -- a "powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin."

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found dead on Sept. 7 at his San Fernando Valley home. The L.A. County Coroner's Office released its report on Miller's death last November and said that the rapper died from "mixed drug toxicity," noting fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. His death is categorized as an accident.

Following Pettit's arrest, Miller's father, Mark McCormick, attended an event in his son’s honor in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on the anniversary of his death. He acknowledged Pettit's arrest, telling fans in a fan-captured video, "So they finally caught the motherf**ker that sold him the drugs that killed him. And we find some comfort in that."

