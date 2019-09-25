Another Man Arrested in Connection With Mac Miller's Death

Ryan Reavis has been arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death.

According to a press release from the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the 36-year-old was arrested after the Drug Enforcement Administration exercised a search warrant in the Arizona town with the assistance of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

During the search, the press release says, a physician’s prescription pad, prescription-only pills, a usable amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. In addition, police say, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor, and large amounts of ammunition were also found and seized inside the residence.

Following the investigation, Reavis was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon.

During his initial appearance, Reavis was held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

No information about Reavis' alleged connection to Miller's September 2018 death due to overdose was provided, as police only stated that his arrest was "an active case involving the death of music artist Malcolm McCormick."

Reavis' arrest comes just weeks after another man, James Pettit, was arrested and charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance in connection with Miller's death at age 26. According to the affidavit in the criminal complaint, Pettit and others distributed narcotics to Miller approximately two days before he died of a drug overdose in his Studio City, California, home.

Based on communications detailed in the affidavit, Pettit allegedly sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl -- a "powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin."

The affidavit states that hours after news outlets reported Miller's death, Pettit sent a message to a friend saying, "Most likely I will die in jail."

After Pettit's arrest, Miller's father, Mark McCormick, attended an event in his son’s honor and spoke about Petti's arrest.

"So they finally caught the motherf**ker that sold him the drugs that killed him," he said in a fan-captured video as the crowd cheered. "And we find some comfort in that."

