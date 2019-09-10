Mac Miller’s family is finally getting some peace.

The late rapper’s father, Mark McCormick, attended an event in his son’s honor in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on the anniversary of his death, and opened up about the recent arrest of a man accused of allegedly selling Miller the drugs that led to his fatal overdose.

“So they finally caught the motherf**ker that sold him the drugs that killed him,” he said in a fan-captured video as the crowd cheered. “And we find some comfort in that.”

Last week, Cameron James Pettit, 28, was arrested by special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. He is being charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance and is expected to appear in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles this week.

“So they finally caught that motherf**ker”



-Mac Miller’s father (Mark McCormick) 🙌🏼 💯 pic.twitter.com/rXwVFgwy4f — Mac Miller (@LongLiveMacMil1) September 8, 2019

McCormick went on to warn the crowd about the dangers of drug use, saying, “Many of us were young, including me, experimented with drugs but it’s a different f**king world out there. And all it takes is a little stone, a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine and you’re dead.”

He urged Miller’s fans, “Don’t take the risk, it’s just not worth it.”

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, died at his home in Studio City, California, on Sept. 7, 2018 at age 26. His cause of death was determined to be due to mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

In an affidavit in part of the criminal complaint against Pettit, authorities allege that he agreed to supply Miller with 30-milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and Xanax. Authorities also allege that in actuality he sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl — a “powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.”

For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Mac Miller's Alleged Drug Dealer Charged for Supplying Fatal Pills

Ariana Grande Tears Up During Concert in Mac Miller’s Hometown

Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa, YG & Other Coachella Artists Honor Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller With Emotional Tributes

Related Gallery