Mac Miller Posthumous 'Companion Album' to 'Swimming' to Be Released

New music from Mac Miller is set to be released later this month.

Following his 2018 death, the late rapper's family took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to announce that they are releasing the music Miller was working on before he died.

Miller -- whose real name was Malcolm McCormick -- died in September 2018 as a result of mixed drug toxicity at age 26. His death was categorized as an accident.

His family began their post by explaining that Miller envisioned the project, titled Circles, as a companion album to his 2018 release, Swimming.

"Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles," they wrote. "Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle -- Swimming in Circles was the concept."

They continued by revealing that Miller had been working with producer Jon Brion prior to his death, and crediting Brion with completing the project following Miller's death.

"He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm," they wrote. "We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work."

The family concluded their post by opening up about the emotional process of working on this project and releasing it to the public.

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," they wrote. "One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it -- how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred. So this will be the only post on any of his channels. Information regarding this release, his charity, and Malcolm himself will be found at @92tilinfinity."

"Thank you to all the fans who've supported him unconditionally through the years," they continued. "We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all."

Miller's family signed the note "with humility and gratitude."

Circles is due out Jan. 17.

