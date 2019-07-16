Bills, bills, GRAMMY, bills.

Ariana Grande was in for a surprise when she checked the mail on Tuesday to find an extra special package.

At least, that’s how she wants the story to go…

The 26-year-old songstress took to Instagram to post a photo of her with the award -- for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2018 record Sweetener -- which she won at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards in February.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Really glad i checked the mail.”

However, her epic post was soon clouded somewhat by her manager, Scooter Braun, who shattered the illusion of a GRAMMY in the mailbox, with his gushing post about the singer and her achievements.

“This right here is family,” he captioned a pic of the two, with Grande clutching the trophy. “I couldn’t have been prouder this week to deliver this one her very first GRAMMY. There is no one more deserving and this is truly the first chapter of her epic story.”



“She is an icon living and is exactly who she claims to be,” Braun continued. “Yes she is now and forever more GRAMMY award winner @arianagrande but to me she is simply Ari... one of the strongest people I know with a heart of gold. Proud of you Ari!! Love yah. 👏👏👏👏👏😊❤️👍😁.”

Grande responded, “So grateful. thank you scoot. even though you ruined my joke about it coming in the mail. ☁️☁️☁️.”

Grande then posted a video showing the award being presented to her pet pig, Piggy Smalls.

See more on Grande below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Calls Pete Davidson Romance 'Frivolous and Fun' and 'Highly Unrealistic'

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Balancing Tour Life and Healing: 'Sometimes I Cry a Lot'

Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'-Inspired Cake Was the Perfect Way to Celebrate Her 26th Birthday -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery