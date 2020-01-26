Camila Cabello took the 2020 GRAMMY stage on Sunday night with a touching father-daughter moment with her performance of "First Man."

Jim Gaffigan announced Cabello's performance and noted that the song is for all the daughters and fathers out there. "Today she is taking us to someplace close to home," he told the crowd. "A love song to someone very special in her life."

During the performance, home video footage of Cabello and her dad, Alejandro Cabello, played on the screen as she belted out the song's lyrics.

Then, the camera panned to her father, who was visibly emotional during the tribute. She even walked down the stairs to sing the lyrics to him eye to eye, as he wiped away tears.

The touching father-daughter moment comes just hours after the shocking death of Kobe Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning.

Before the ceremony, Cabello honored the former Lakers star with a tribute post on Instagram.

"I’ve never been much of a sports fan but Kobe Bryant was a hero to me," she began. "It was his words and way of thinking and living that lifted me up during times where I felt like I couldn’t get off the ground."

"When I was 16 and going through what felt like an excruciatingly painful period in my life, I first saw Kobe’s MUSE documentary, and the mamba mentality is the only thing got me through every single performance. He was fighting inner demons, and so was I, and the way he used them to fuel his game on the court made me feel like I could use them to fuel me onstage," Cabello added. "At my weakest moments I would channel a different person like he did, because when I felt broken and lost offstage, he taught me how to use my own pain, he taught me how to access strength I didn’t know I had, because on my worst days, I thought of Kobe and suddenly I could do things I didn’t think I could do."

She went on to say that the NBA star changed her life. "I’ve watched only two basketball games in my life, but what Kobe did for me changed the course of my life. I can’t imagine how many people he did this for," she concluded. "His legacy will live on in the lives and minds and souls that he touched, he made his mark not only in the game, but in humanity itself. He is a hero to me forever. Mamba forever."

The 22-year-old performer and her boyfriend and collaborator, Shawn Mendes, were nominated for their sexy song, "Señorita," in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The award went to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for "Old Town Road."

