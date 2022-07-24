Shawn Mendes was all smiles at the beach over the weekend. In new photos shared by The Daily Mail, the "Stitches" singer was spotted, shirtless, walking barefoot along the Santa Monica strand as he made his way to the water with some friends.

Partially coated in sand, Mendes kept it simple, wearing black swim shorts, while his friends went for a more covered-up look. The woman walking alongside him was also barefoot, soaking up the sun in a white tank top and black biker shorts, while the other friend, who was stood next to her, sported a black backward baseball cap, sunglasses, a t-shirt, and shorts.

Mendes' day out at the beach comes just weeks after the 23-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to reveal that he's postponing his world tour to focus on his mental health.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," he wrote in an Instagram post. "After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys."

Mendes kicked off his Wonder world tour in Portland, Oregon on June 27 with shows in the United States and Canada scheduled through October. The tour also includes a European leg which was scheduled to begin in May 2023.

"Portland i was smiling so much i thought my cheeks were gunna pop," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for having us."

News of Mendes postponing his tour comes after he posted a lengthy Twitter message in April, in which he admitted that he's "afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me."

"The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20’s idk, or maybe that’s just me," he wrote. "The truth is I really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes I do."

"Sometimes I really don’t care what people think and I feel free. Most of the time it’s a struggle tho. That's the truth," he continued. "The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing. Hyper focused on what I don’t have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I’m overwhelmed and overstimulated. Lol."

At the time, he concluded his message by assuring his fans that he was "OK."

"The truth is ALSO that I'm OK," he wrote. "I’m just tryna tell and be the truth. I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people."

Met Gala 2022: Shawn Mendes Sports Color-Blocked 'Les Mis' Look



