Shawn Mendes made his return to the stage for a surprise performance with Niall Horan in London over the weekend.

Horan, 30, was playing a stop on The Show: Live on Tour, and shocked fans when he called on the "Stitches" artist to join him.

"Welcome to the stage, my little big brother, Shawn Mendes," Horan declared as the audience went absolutely wild over the unexpected guest.

Together, the pair performed a duet rendition of Mendes' hit single "Treat You Better," and Horan celebrated the appearance with a hearty "That’s my boy!" as Mendes exited after the number.

Horan shared a video of the surprise appearance on Instagram on Saturday, writing, "Night Eight London. Thank you to the wonderful @shawnmendes for joining me on stage last night."

This is the first live performance for Mendes in over nine months, when he made another surprise appearance during a stop on Ed Sheeran's Multiplication Tour in Toronto in June 2023.

Mendes -- who cancelled his planned world tour in 2022 to focus on his own mental health and wellbeing -- took to Instagram in January to share reflections on his personal growth over the past year.

The 25-year-old "Wonder" singer posted a video of himself singing along to a harmonium and expressed how this practice helped him cope with anxiety and fear. Mendes revealed that allowing himself to sing without the need for perfection became a source of comfort, emphasizing the beauty in the interplay between "right" and "wrong" notes.

"I realized there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the 'right' notes BECAUSE of the 'wrong' notes," he wrote on Instagram. "The only reason I can sing in key is because I've learned to listen."

Mendes also shared that his most significant lesson in 2023 was "to accept and welcome the lows of life" and not constantly seek change to regain a sense of high.

