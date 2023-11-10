Shawn Mendes left little to the imagination while frolicking on the beaches of Malibu with a brunette bombshell.

The "Señorita" singer almost stripped down to his birthday suit while out and about with Big Brother UK season 14 contestant Charlie Travers at Zuma Beach on Wednesday in picturesque Malibu, California. The 25-year-old singer appeared in nothing but black Calvin Klein boxer briefs, while Travers donned a bikini.

The pair appeared super cozy while sitting on the beach. At one point, she caressed his ear as they sat and enjoyed the view of the Pacific blue. They appeared pretty into each other, as they intently listened to one another while chit-chatting on the beach.

By the way, Travers was 26 when she entered season 14 of Big Brother UK back in 2013. She placed fifth. Fun fact: her mother, Jackie, also appeared with her that season. She was evicted on Day 37.

The outing comes after Mendes was photographed earlier this month with a mystery brunette. It's unclear if Travers was that mystery brunette, but TMZ obtained photos of him and a gal enjoying a night out at West Hollywood hot spot EP & LP Rooftop & Restaurant.

The outing in Malibu comes well after Mendes and his ex, Camila Cabello, went their separate ways -- again -- after a brief reconciliation earlier this year.

A source confirmed the breakup to ET in June, sharing that the two "gave things a try, but ultimately, the timing wasn't right for either of them."

The source added, "They're both staying busy and doing their own things."

