Shawn Mendes' Muscles Steal the Spotlight During Ibiza Vacation

Suns out, guns out!

Shawn Mendes put his muscles on display while on a recent vacation in Ibiza, Spain. The "Stitches" singer was seen taking in the Spanish sun as he enjoyed a dip in the ocean. In new photos of the 24-year-old musician, Mendes appears to have just come up from his swim, drying off on a dock in soaked green swim trunks, with his hair still wet.

Mendes appeared to get some sun during his trip too, with the singer showing off his toned and tan physique while enjoying some time in Europe.

Other shots see Mendes jumping into the water from a yacht in an effort to cool down amid the sweltering Spanish temps.

The summer getaway comes after Mendes and his ex, Camila Cabello, went their went their separate ways again after a brief reconciliation earlier this year.

Splash

A source confirmed the breakup to ET last month, sharing that the two gave things a try but that ultimately, the timing wasn't right for either of them.

"Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other," the source said. "They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn't right for either of them. They're both staying busy and doing their own things."

Rumors of a split began in early June, just days after they attended a Taylor Swift concert together. The duo were not shy about displaying PDA either, dancing and sharing a kiss as they took in the show.

Mendes and Cabello, 26, previously dated for two years, but mutually announced their split in November 2021. Amid their separation, Cabello dated Austin Kevitch, before calling it quits in February.

Just two months later, the "Havana" singer was spotted locking lips with Mendes at Coachella.

"Camila and Shawn were talking and spending time together for months before Coachella," a source told ET following the pair's loved-up moment. "They always had a lot of love for each other, even while they were broken up. They still care about each other."

The couple were spotted several times since their Coachella kiss, both in Los Angeles and New York, as they gave their romance a second try.

Following rumblings of their split, Mendes, who took a step back from performing last July to prioritize his health, released a new song, largely inspired by the Canadian wildfires. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the performer explained that he'd written the track while struggling with feelings about his love life, among other things.

"I think I am approaching 25 still feeling quite confused about a lot of things in my life. And I think that was expressing that feeling of frustration about what is happening, this feeling of swinging the pendulum back and forth," Mendes, who turns 25 next month said.

The Toronto native continued, "I think I still am in a very confused place, but I know that there are some people in my life who I deeply love, and I know that music is something I deeply love, and I know that this planet is something I deeply love. And all of those three things are something worth fighting for and worth dying for. And I think that was where that energy was coming from."

Cabello, meanwhile, is reported to be dating again following the pair's short-lived reconciliation.

