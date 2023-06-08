Shawn Mendes Drops New Single 'What The Hell Are We Dying For?' Amid Canadian Wildfires
Asking the important questions. Shawn Mendes dropped a new song Thursday night -- "What the Hell Are We Dying For?" -- with a powerful message behind its lyrics.
The singer-songwriter first announced the newly written track just hours before it was released, along with cover art for the track, featuring the ominously orange New York City skyline, which has been transformed into something quasi-apocalyptic as a result of the devastating Canadian wildfires currently raging.
The lyrics, however, divided fans between those who took the song to be about the fires and the overall dangers of climate change -- something Mendes has been very vocal about over the past few years -- and those who thought it might be a comment on the status of his relationship with Camila Cabello.
"Smoke in the air/ the city's burning down/ I want to speak/ but I don't make a sound," Mendes croons in the new song. "Locked in my mind, you're all I think about./ I want to save us, but I don't know how."
"If we don't love like we used to, if we don't care like we used to, what the hell are we dying for?," Mendes sings in the chorus. "If it doesn't cut like it used to, if you're not mine and I'm not yours, what the hell are we dying for?"
Mendes took to Twitter minutes after dropping the song, and explained (in part) his inspiration.
"Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York & finished it only a few hours ago," Mendes tweeted. "Felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time ♥️♥️"
While the fire-impacted New York City skyline and Mendes' comments about the song's timeliness seem to suggest the song is about the wildfires, many fans took to Twitter to suggest that the song might be about his love life.
Rumors began to swirl this week that Mendes and Cabello recently split up again after rekindling their romance earlier this year. While neither of the artists have commented in any way on the new split rumors, that didn't stop fans from speculating.
Regardless of the intent behind the song, many fans couldn't help but remark on how good it actually sounds.
As for Mendes and Cabello's rekindled romance, the stars were spotted spending time together just over a week ago when the duo stepped out to attend a stop on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and weren't shy about displaying PDA as they took in the show.
Video from the concert showed the pair swaying back and forth in the VIP tent, with Mendes' arms wrapped around Cabello, as they watched Swift perform "Lover" at MetLife Stadium. Mendes even planted a kiss on Cabello's cheek at one point, before the pair departed the venue two thirds of the way through the show.
