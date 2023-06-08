Asking the important questions. Shawn Mendes dropped a new song Thursday night -- "What the Hell Are We Dying For?" -- with a powerful message behind its lyrics.

The singer-songwriter first announced the newly written track just hours before it was released, along with cover art for the track, featuring the ominously orange New York City skyline, which has been transformed into something quasi-apocalyptic as a result of the devastating Canadian wildfires currently raging.

The lyrics, however, divided fans between those who took the song to be about the fires and the overall dangers of climate change -- something Mendes has been very vocal about over the past few years -- and those who thought it might be a comment on the status of his relationship with Camila Cabello.

"Smoke in the air/ the city's burning down/ I want to speak/ but I don't make a sound," Mendes croons in the new song. "Locked in my mind, you're all I think about./ I want to save us, but I don't know how."

"If we don't love like we used to, if we don't care like we used to, what the hell are we dying for?," Mendes sings in the chorus. "If it doesn't cut like it used to, if you're not mine and I'm not yours, what the hell are we dying for?"

Mendes took to Twitter minutes after dropping the song, and explained (in part) his inspiration.

"Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York & finished it only a few hours ago," Mendes tweeted. "Felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time ♥️♥️"

Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate Newyork & finished it only a few hours ago..felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time ♥️♥️ https://t.co/9ODeE5v5FBpic.twitter.com/S3HUpk672s — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) June 9, 2023

While the fire-impacted New York City skyline and Mendes' comments about the song's timeliness seem to suggest the song is about the wildfires, many fans took to Twitter to suggest that the song might be about his love life.

Rumors began to swirl this week that Mendes and Cabello recently split up again after rekindling their romance earlier this year. While neither of the artists have commented in any way on the new split rumors, that didn't stop fans from speculating.

he’s so unserious for framing this like a climate change call to action song and it’s literally just about Camila Cabello pic.twitter.com/3xy9ISffsq — troy (@troyyallen) June 9, 2023

i do also confuse climate change with camila cabello! they just sound so similar so i see where he got confused — priya (@jnkfolklore) June 9, 2023

so you’re gonna use a climate crisis to release a breakup song about camila cabello… ikyfl 😭😭😭 https://t.co/vwjzq0QcCh — aram (@aramnotagoat) June 9, 2023

Imagine letting this beautiful girl go twice, I would be suffering and writing millions of songs about her too @Camila_Cabello 😍 pic.twitter.com/Bbp1u9hvuS — cabelloxhadid (@cabellohadidd) June 9, 2023

did shawn mendes just use the canada wildfires to drop a breakup song ab camila cabello — *･ﾟ:* 𝙞𝙯𝙯𝙮 *:･ﾟ* (@bostonscarlo) June 9, 2023

Regardless of the intent behind the song, many fans couldn't help but remark on how good it actually sounds.

Shawn Mendes, if you go down this electric guitar synth pop road…I’mma stan your next project. This is good music and that type of production suits your voice very well. — Chris Del Rey (@ChrisMDelRey) June 9, 2023

WHAT THE HELL DID I WAKE UP TOOO? i love u @ShawnMendes 🧡 — eske • kieren's cheerleader (@sunfloxerlou) June 9, 2023

shawn mendes wtf im crying pic.twitter.com/4XWVId2OAU — eve ꕥ (@icarusfallslvr) June 9, 2023

So, @ShawnMendes wrote a song yesterday and released it today while using some footage from the intensely smoky NYC city. All in a day.

Canada has some talent! 🇨🇦



It also has a wildfire donation link. The wildfires are out of control 🥺 https://t.co/8yEfHn0Q2H — Rebeka B (@Rebeka_Toronto) June 9, 2023

As for Mendes and Cabello's rekindled romance, the stars were spotted spending time together just over a week ago when the duo stepped out to attend a stop on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and weren't shy about displaying PDA as they took in the show.

Video from the concert showed the pair swaying back and forth in the VIP tent, with Mendes' arms wrapped around Cabello, as they watched Swift perform "Lover" at MetLife Stadium. Mendes even planted a kiss on Cabello's cheek at one point, before the pair departed the venue two thirds of the way through the show.

