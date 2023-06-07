Celebrities are speaking out about the air quality in NYC due to the effects of the ongoing Canadian wildfires. On Wednesday, New York City air quality was labeled "code red" and deemed the worst in the world as the metro area is covered in a thick haze.

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen took to Instagram to comment on the wildfires, saying, "This is like the end of the world walking around here with all this smoke."

Cohen noted that the smoke is so thick that it obstructs his normal city view, "Look, you can't even see midtown back there."

Sending well-wishes to Canadians who are directly affected by the fires, Cohen said, "I mean, we're just dealing with this smoke, but I'm praying for everybody around these fires and thank you to the firemen who are doing the Lord's work."

Amid the ongoing environmental crisis, Writers Guild picket lines are on hold in NYC. Late Tuesday, WGA East announced that "out of an abundance of caution," and in accordance with local guidelines, picketers are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid outdoor activities.

During Wednesday's performance of Jodie Comer's Broadway play Prima Facie, the actress was escorted off the stage, 10 minutes into the show, after telling the audience she couldn't breathe as a result of the air.

"Today’s matinee of Prima Facie was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The performance started again from the top with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Ms. Comer in the role of Tessa," a rep for Prima Facie tells ET.

On Wednesday afternoon, the MLB announced a game scheduled to take place in Philadelphia will be postponed. "Tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Detroit Tigers has been rescheduled due to the air quality in the Philadelphia area. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, at 6:05 p.m"

Tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Detroit Tigers has been rescheduled due to the air quality in the Philadelphia area. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, at 6:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/VIBDrYcBHD — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 7, 2023

Celebrities and politicians are taking to social media to share photos, videos and well-wishes amid the wildfires. See all of the posts below.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

We're in the worst of the conditions, but the Air Quality Health Advisory has been extended until 11:59 pm Thursday — which our teams have been anticipating.



Mask up and limit your outdoor activities.



See real-time air quality: https://t.co/Ok9k6nidUGpic.twitter.com/EfceKRUu6Y — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 7, 2023

Heléne Yorke

'RHONY' star Jill Zarin's daughter, Ally

Eileen Kelly

Bernie Sanders

Right now, 98 MILLION people on the East Coast are under air quality alerts from Canadian fires and, last night, NYC had the worst air quality in the world. Climate change makes wildfires more frequent and widespread. If we do nothing, this is our new reality. It's time to act. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 7, 2023

Pieper James

Serena Pitt

Claudia Conway

will this air quality affect bonnie if i let her outside ?? asking for a friend — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) June 7, 2023

