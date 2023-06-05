Feud squashed!

Andy Cohen just shared the DM he received from Howie Mandel after calling the former Deal or No Deal host a "jackhole" following his post-Scandoval interview with Vanderpump Rules villain Tom Sandoval.

"Howie Mandel DM'd me over the break," Cohen, who recently returned from vacation, said on his SiriusXM show,Andy Cohen Live, Monday. "He DM'd me and said, 'You’re making amazing TV. I was honored to be your jackhole.' I loved that and I DM'd him back and I said, 'Howie, being in a feud with you,' feud in quotes, 'was my honor,' with a bunch of hearts."

"I feel like Howie and I, we're back," he added.

Cohen addressed Mandel's interview with Sandoval on his Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, during an April episode of Watch What Happens Live, in which he called out the TV personality for his lack of knowledge about the intricacies of Scandoval -- aka Sandoval cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss -- and for appearing to side with the embattled reality star when it came to the drama.

"Tonight's Jackhole [of the Night] goes to the fact that Howie Mandel apparently didn't know what he was getting himself into with his interview of Tom Sandoval today," Cohen said during his chat with Saturday Night Live alum Cecily Strong and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. "Because it seems like maybe he didn't do his homework?"

Cohen then played one clip from the podcast interview during which Mandel appeared not to know even some of the core players in the ongoing drama, and Cohen couldn't help but laugh.

"Now both Sandoval and Howie are being dragged on social media," Cohen said with barely contained glee. "Howie, you have to be careful before you take a side. Bravo fans are very passionate."

Mandel addressed Cohen's comments on a May episode Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast, in which he called the jackhole tittle "positive."

I was a jackhole, I'm a jackhole on 'Watch What Happens' – Andy Cohen said I’m a jackhole, [and] I think that's positive," Mandel said.

The America’s Got Talent judge joked that he "just like[s] to have a title."

"Bravo hates me," Mandel alleged, referring to Cohen’s longtime network and the fans who are "really intense."

Mandel also defended his interview with Sandoval said that he did do his homework when it came to familiarizing himself with the über popular Bravo series.

"My homework was talking to him, and I wanna hear this story, I wanna hear why it's so big," Mandel said before revealing that he promised Sandoval they wouldn’t "challenge" him during the chat.

Despite the backlash, the debacle admittedly turned Mandel into a fan of the show, including a few of its key players, namely Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, whom he accidentally called "Scheala," during the interview.

