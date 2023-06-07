The show did not go on for Jodie Comer during Wednesday's performance of Prima Facie. The actress was escorted off the stage, 10-minutes into the show, after telling the audience she couldn't breathe as a result of the air.

"Today’s matinee of Prima Facie was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The performance started again from the top with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Ms. Comer in the role of Tessa," a rep for Prima Facie tells ET.

According to Variety, during the matinée, Comer stopped 10 minutes into the performance and informed the audience that she could not breathe -- due to the air -- and was escorted out by a stage manager.

Brad Goreski, who was in the audience for Wednesday's show, shared a video update after leaving the theater.

"So Jodie Comer came onstage and did about 10 minutes of the show and then said ... stopped the show and said, she couldn't breathe and walked off stage," the stylist said as he spoke to the camera with a mask on while walking outside.

"So we were all waiting for like half an hour to see if she was going to come on and they finally said she's not going to come on," he added. "So I'm going to come back and see the show another time."

In a follow-up video, Goreski shared a video of him inside of the theater, while an announcer informed an upset audience that Comer would not be coming back onstage to perform, but instead, the understudy would take over.

Comer has been nominated for a Lead Actress Tony Award for her work in the production, and Prima Facie has been nominated for a total of four Tonys.

New York City is currently experiencing a dangerously high air quality index as the result of the smoke and plume from wildfires in Canada. On Wednesday, many New Yorkers, and residents of the surrounding tri-state area, were informed to stay inside and avoid being outdoors for long periods of time. In addition, residents were advised to wear masks, should they have to go out.

In videos captured by celebrities who live in NYC, the city was covered in smog that reduced the visibility of the skyline and gave it an orange hue. They also mentioned how the city smells like campfire.

"This is like the end of the world walking around here with all this smoke," Andy Cohen said in an Instagram Story video that he took while walking in the city.

"Look, you can't even see Midtown back there. Oh my god. Well, I'm praying for everyone. I mean, we're just dealing with this smoke. But I'm praying for everybody around these fires," he added. "And thank you to the firemen for doing the Lord's work."

