Shawn Mendes appears to be in "great spirits" following the cancellation of his Wonder world tour.

Just hours after announcing that he was taking a step back to focus on his mental health, an eyewitness tells ET that they spotted Mendes hiking Los Angeles' Runyon Canyon. They eyewitness says the "Stitches" singer was with a small group of guys and girls, as well as his manager. They also noted that Mendes was laughing and smiling, and seemed to be in great spirits.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old musician revealed that he was cancelling the remaining dates of his tour, sharing the news in a lengthy statement posted on his social media.

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," Mendes wrote. "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away."

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he continued. "I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe."

Mendes explained that he was hopeful that he would be able to start the tour again -- following some time off -- but he just wasn’t ready to get back on the road.

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority."

He then assured his fans that he would still be making new music, despite not being on tour.

"This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future," Mendes wrote. "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

This is not the first time Mendes has been spotted out and about since taking time off from touring. Over the weekend, the singer was seen at the beach, where he too looked to be in good spirits as he took the time off from touring to rest.

The announcement comes three weeks after Mendes initially shared his plans to take a few weeks off of the Wonder world tour to focus on his health. At the time, Mendes said that he had "hit a breaking point" and that he needed three weeks off to reset.

The Wonder world tour kicked off in Portland, Oregon, on June 27, and had shows scheduled in the United States and Canada through October. The European leg was slated to begin in May 2023.

RELATED CONTENT

Shawn Mendes Cancels Remainder of 'Wonder World' Tour

Shawn Mendes Enjoys Day at the Beach While on Mental Health Break

Shawn Mendes Postpones Shows to Take Care of His Mental Health

Why Shawn Mendes Worries Fans May Think Less of Him This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery