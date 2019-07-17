Shay Mitchell is opening up about experiencing a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

The 32-year-old actress is now pregnant again with a baby girl -- her first child with boyfriend, Matte Babel -- but is still dealing with sadness of her miscarriage, she shares in the first episode of her new YouTube series, Almost Ready. During the series' premiere on Wednesday, Mitchell explains why she chose to announce her pregnancy when she was already six months along.

"I chose to hold on until I announced because of the first time," she says. "It didn't go as I had hoped for, and it was extremely difficult. The first time that I was pregnant last year, Matte and I hadn't been planning, it happened and we were really excited about it. I was like, 14 weeks. At that point, I had no idea the percentages of miscarriages."

"When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it," she continues. "I still have those photos on my phone. I still have all the doctor visits, and it's weird because I haven't looked at them, obviously, but it's not like I forgot about that happening. Of course, I’m, like, super happy, but I still feel for that one that I lost. ... It's just really tough because you feel broken as a woman, and that's not a great feeling."

During the episode, Mitchell also gets emotional about not being able to do the things she was used to, like going out as well as pushing herself to the limits when it comes to exercising.

"When you stop doing what you have normally been used to doing, which for me was being social, when that kind of stopped, it really sort of messed me up a little bit," she acknowledges.

Later, she sheds tears by herself in the car.

"This is the shi**y side of being pregnant, when nobody knows because, you can't go out to see anyone, you don't want to see anyone, because, anyways ... I don't feel myself."

Mitchell announced she was pregnant last month with a stunning topless picture of her showing off her bare baby bump on Instagram.

"Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?" she joked.

"It's kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you," she also wrote about her new YouTube series, which documents her pregnancy journey. "It's exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn't until I couldn't hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts. We're beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I've learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven't even scratched the surface! It's going to be a wild ride!!"

