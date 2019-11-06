Nice to meet you, Atlas!

Shay Mitchell revealed her daughter's name on Wednesday, weeks after announcing that she had given birth. The former Pretty Little Liars star shared the news alongside the precious first photo of her baby girl's face. She had previously only shared sneak peeks at her little one.

"Atlas Noa, In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you," Mitchell began her touching post.

"Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived. You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met," she continued. "I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours ;) still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours. I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say 'I know you.' Just know, sweet girl - Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama."

Mitchell concluded her message, "PS. The days of dressing you up as burritos and other snacks has only just begun. ❤️."

The actress shared how she decided on Atlas' name in an interview with Vogue. "A close friend of ours was listing off names for her daughter that she had had a year and a half ago. Then she said Atlas and I looked at Matte, and he looked at me, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" she said. "It's just the perfect name; from that day, we knew it was going to be Atlas. People would ask us, 'Do you have a name?' But we were keeping it hidden. I'm sorry to everybody that I lied to!"

Mitchell welcomed Atlas with boyfriend Matte Babel last month, sharing the news on Instagram on Oct. 20. Since then, she's found herself clapping back at trolls who criticized her decision to attend Drake's birthday party "days" after giving birth. Mitchell fought back against the mom shamers, revealing to her followers that she gave birth to her baby girl before posting about her on social media.

