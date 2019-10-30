Shay Mitchell isn't letting the mom shamers get her down.

The former Pretty Little Liars star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to hit back at commenters who criticized her for attending Drake's birthday party "days" after welcoming her baby girl.

Mitchell, who announced on Oct. 20 that she had given birth to a daughter, was quick to point out that just because she shared the news on that day, it doesn't mean she gave birth then. Drake celebrated his 33rd birthday with a star-studded bash at Goya Studios in Hollywood on Oct. 23.

"I haven't been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party. It wasn't three days and I left her with [my dog] Angel," Mitchell joked in a video of herself scrolling through critical Instagram comments.

One comment read, "Wait. So you literally just had her and you’re more worried about clubbing with Drake? Wooow."

Another user added, "Mother of the year award right here!!!! As if you seriously could leave your baby to go party?!!! I hope the child’s aid look into this and your abilities to be a good parent cause damn!!! Lacking some serious skills there sweety! #selfish."

Mitchell, who welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Matte Babel, documented her journey to becoming a mom on her YouTube Original series, Almost Ready. Last week's episode showed the actress' intense 33-hour labor, and revealed her fears following the miscarriage she suffered in 2018.

"This is definitely the most intense experience of my life," Mitchell said in the video. "Matte and I are parents and I can’t believe it. We thought being pregnant was a journey and I’m realizing we have just begun."

See more on Mitchell in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Shay Mitchell Feared She Was Having Another Miscarriage During Intense 33-Hour Labor

Shay Mitchell Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell Shares Nude Baby Bump Pic Amid Epidural Disagreement With Boyfriend

Shay Mitchell Feared For Her Daughter's Life During Intense 33-Hour Labor Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery