Shay Mitchell is baring it all and getting real.

The 32-year-old actress, who is pregnant with her first child, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning black-and-white nude photo of herself. In the pic, Mitchell puts her baby bump on display with a zebra-like pattern projected on her body and the background.

"Zebra inspired bump shot- 🦓," the expectant mother captioned the pic. She also redirected her fans to a new episode of her YouTube show, Almost Ready, where she gives updates on her life and pregnancy. The Pretty Little Liars star announced she and boyfriend Matte Babel were expecting a bundle of joy in June.

In her latest episode, "A Pregnant Man?!? What??," Mitchell and Babel have a disagreement about the actress' decisions about breastfeeding and having an epidural.

"I've been thinking a lot about this birth plan and I feel like we need to be more on the same page with this," she tells her beau. "You say no epidural, I say epidural."

"Am I partial to no epidural? Yes," Babel, 38, replies. "Why? Because I’m a hypochondriac. I’m afraid of drugs. My mom didn’t use an epidural … I meet women all the time who didn’t choose to use epidurals."

Mitchell then asks if he would get a root canal without any drugs. "You’re in excruciating pain and I’m holding the medicine like this and I’m like, ‘You can have it and it wouldn’t do any harm, but you don’t want it. Do you want to be a fighter? Fight through it,'" she tells him.

Babel, however, disagrees with the comparison, saying, "A root canal is not comparable because you’re not born to go through a root canal. As a woman, your body is genetically engineered to give birth."

Mitchell then quips, "Well, listen, next time, you can do this."

In July, the couple held a Power Rangers-themed gender reveal party and found out that they are having a girl. Mitchell has also been very candid about her pregnancy journey.

"You wanna see something?" Mitchell asked in another vlog as she was going through a round of wardrobe fittings, revealing that she's been having to wear a diaper on set. "Honestly guys, I've never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you're pregnant."

"I swear to God, in a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night to the point where I was like, 'I'm f**king wearing diapers,'" Mitchell continued.

For more on Mitchell's pregnancy, watch below.

