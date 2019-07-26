Shay Mitchell Shows Off Baby Bump in Curve-Hugging Blue Dress

Shay Mitchell is showing off her baby bump!

The 32-year-old actress put her burgeoning belly on display as she promoted her new show, Dollface, at Hulu's Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

Mitchell, who announced her pregnancy last month, couldn't have looked cuter in a curve-hugging, long-sleeved blue dress. She paired the piece with nude pumps and pulled her hair into a half-up, half-down look.

The actress plays Stella on Dollface, Hulu's upcoming series which centers on a woman, Jules (Kat Dennings), who tries to rekindle female friendships following her breakup with her longtime boyfriend. Dennings, co-star Brenda Song, and executive producers Stephanie Laing and Jordan Weiss accompanied Mitchell at Friday's presentation.

Mitchell opened up about how excited she was to show off her comedy chops on Dollface, after having played Peach Salinger on the much darker You.

"I was excited because it was a comedy role. They are very different characters," the actress explained. "When you get to know Stella, she's really a wild spirit and a complete 180 from Peach. That was fun to go from that role to this."

"Her character is my spirit animal," Song chimed in.

Mitchell also discussed how the aspect of female friendship on Dollface appealed to her, sharing that her friends have supported her through some of her darkest times.

"That's why I related so much to this show... that's really similar to my own friend circle. If anything ever goes south, I'm always calling my friends first," Mitchell explained.

All 10 episodes of Dollface debut Friday, Nov. 15 on Hulu.

