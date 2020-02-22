Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby No. 2

Shay Mooney's family just got a little bigger!

ET can confirm that the Dan + Shay singer and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their second child, a son named Ames Alexander Mooney. Their baby boy joins the couple's 3-year-old son Asher James. Shay took to Instagram to share a photo of his newest bundle of joy on Saturday.

"2/21/20 Ames Alexander, welcome to the Mooney family. Asher has been so excited to meet you, 'baby brover.' You are already so loved," he wrote. "I’m so proud to be your dad. And you have have the best momma on planet earth. ❤️😭 Yesterday, Asher asked Hannah when baby brother’s mom was gonna come pick him up and take him to his house...so we might be in for a slight rude awakening. 😂 Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes."

Ames was born in Nashville, Tennessee, weighed 6 lbs., 7 oz. and measured 19.5 inches long, per People who was first to report the news.

Shay and Hannah announced that they were expecting another baby boy in August.

"Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2! Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town ???," the "Tequila" singer wrote on Instagram.

ET caught up with Shay at Jingle Ball in NYC in December, where he shared how he was feeling about welcoming another baby boy.

"We have one already. He's going to be three by that time, so I'm a little more educated this time going in," he shared. "The first time was just kind of 'hold on to your seat and see what happens and learn as you go,' but this time I know what I'm doing a little bit more. I know how to change a diaper, I'm one of the best in the world."

He also expressed that he and his wife were "so excited getting ready for baby No. 2" and how they were preparing Asher to be a big brother, while talking to ET at the Country Music Awards.

"We're trying to tell Asher what it's all about, he has no idea. He's like, 'Wait, I'm going to have to share what? Everything? That's not gonna work for me!'" Shay joked.

