Shay Mooney Expecting Second Child With Wife Hannah Billingsley

Congrats to Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah Billingsley!

The couple is expecting their second child together, another boy, Mooney revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing the news alongside a sweet slideshow of his son, Asher, placing his hand on a blue heart.

"Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2! Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town 🙌🏻💙," the Dan + Shay singer wrote.

"Celebrating a #1song this week... with baby #2! We have cried and laughed all morning (I thought for sure it was a girl)! 😂 We are over the moon and can’t wait to see this precious guy be the sweetest big brother, early next year! 💙 #WeAlreadyHadAGirlName#BackToTheDrawingBoard#AsherGetsABestie#BribedWithChocolateToGetThisPic#PleaseLordLetUsBePottyTrainedByThen," Billingsley captioned her own post.

Mooney and Billingsley welcomed Asher in January 2017 and tied the knot that October. The singer opened up about family life while speaking with ET at the 2019 CMT Music Awards in June.

"He has no idea what I do and what we do and this whole thing, and it's really cool just to be his dad... One of these days, he'll probably be like, 'What do you do?'" Mooney said.

