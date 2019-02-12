Justine Skye is accusing Sheck Wes of abusing and stalking her, but he's denying her claims.

The 23-year-old singer and model tweeted on Monday to allege that Wes stalked and attacked her when she was out walking with friends and her boyfriend.

"Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends.. two cars full of n----s while he sat in the car like a b----," Skye claimed. "You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again."

"You’re pathetic... and all the people defending you, ya whole b---- a-- label.. everyone. You spreading lies about me. Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me.. you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse," Skye continued, prompting Wes to write back defending himself.

Wes, 20, tweeted early Tuesday morning. "I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me," he wrote. "I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody."

Skye then hit back, saying she had footage of Wes "jumping over the fence of [her] crib to attack" her, which she later shared on Twitter.

Wes, however, had a different version of events, writing, "Just clarifying this is a video of me hopping a fence to get my stuff back from a girl who refused to give me my stuff. Once again for the record I never hit or beat up any woman.”

Skye denied Wes' claims, alleging that she was trying to give him back his items when he began acting “violently and irrational.”

"Did you forget about the time you launched my phone across the room at the Montrose hotel, slapped me in the face with money saying 'get a new one b----,' the two hotel security guards holding you back from attacking me while I ran away. The cops coming," she added.

"This is a complete lie," Wes replied to the tweet. "I called my hotel to come get you away from me because I stayed there a lot and I was a young artist scared and afraid of a girl like you. All this back and forth is childish, people talk and resolve or go to police not provoke social media."

Skye opened up to ET about her history with domestic abuse last October, after releasing a personal song called "Build." The music video that accompanied her song was inspired by what she said was past experiences with abuse. At the time, she did not name her alleged abuser.

