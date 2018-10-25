Justine Skye knew Kendall Jenner's latest photo shoot would make headlines.

ET's Courtney Tezeno sat down with the singer on Thursday, as Skye revealed that Jenner showed her photos from the controversial Vogue shoot before they were published -- and said she warned the reality star to expect some blowback.

"She did that shoot so long ago and she, like, showed me the photo," Skye shared. "I was like, 'People are going to come at you.' I told her people were going to come at her."

Vogue issued an apology on Monday, after fans criticized the magazine for cultural appropriation, calling Jenner's voluminous hair in the shoot reminiscent of an afro.

"The image is meant to be an update of the romantic Edwardian/Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection, and also the big hair of the '60s and the early '70s, that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras," Vogue's statement read, perE! News. "We apologize if it came across differently than intended, and we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it."

Skye said in her conversations with Jenner, they talked about the fact that white women also have curly hair, and Vogue has a tendency to "experiment a lot with things." "But I do understand, like, in this point in time, it's very sensitive," she noted.

"You've gotta be a little careful and just expect that people are going to [spin headlines to create larger issues]," she continued, noting that the curl in Jenner's hair wasn't as tight as the curls black women often have. "If it was like [my own hair], then I'd be like, 'Girl, what are you doing?'"

As a singer, actress and model, Skye -- who just celebrated the debut of her music video for "Build" -- knows what it's like to be put in situations where she doesn't necessarily agree with a photographer's vision. "I think that you should speak up," she said. "Sometimes it hard."

"Being in this industry, sometimes when you're in the moment, you don't even think about it. You're not thinking about if it will offend," she continued. "There are those people that do think immediately, then there's those people that are thinking we're all human. We're not, like, perfect all the time."

"I know that I've said things that people were not fond of. It's just, like, you grow and you learn and you make mistakes. It's just we're making mistakes in the public eye. We have to be a lot more careful about the things that we do," she expressed.

